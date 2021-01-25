Cold spell grips Southland; more rain on the way

Rain and hail fell in the Southland foothill communities Monday, carried by the winter storms that swept over much of Southern California, dusting mountaintops with snow and bringing traffic to a standstill on several passes.

Expect winds, showers and possibly hail through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. It also warned of heavy rains Wednesday through Friday that could bring enough water to flood roadways and cause debris flows or rockslides in areas recently scorched by wildfires.

Paul and Julia Shin climb the hill to Griffith Observatory under cloudy skies. “We walk to keep fit, breathe the fresh air, and I love the cold air,” Julia Shin exclaimed. A few people braved chilly temperatures Monday morning to visit the observatory in Griffith Park as a cold weather system moves through Southern California. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Angel Marquez shovels snow at Kwik Serv in Tehachapi on Monday afternoon. Major roadways in the Kern County mountains were closed throughout the morning because of snowy conditions. Winter weather hit the Kern County mountains overnight and into Monday morning. (Alex Horvath / The Californian)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adrian Cowley, 22, left, gets airborne after leaping off the swing at Santa Monica Beach on a cold and windy day. Still riding on the swing are his brother Andre, 18, center, and sister Aliyah, 21. They were visiting from Portland, Ore. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Jose Perez, 77, and his dogs Tina, 10, center, a poodle mix, and Twiggy, 14, a chihuahua mix, make their way along a bike path at Santa Monica Beach. Perez said he normally rides his bicycle, called a street strider, but it was too hard to ride safely with the wind. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Peter Cutler and his dog Hiker go for a walk in Tehachapi on Monday afternoon. (Alex Horvath / The Californian)

Justine Kleinman raises her arms as a daily ritual during her walk at Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park on Monday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Clouds drift past downtown L.A., seen from Griffith Observatory. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Nico Nava, 33, works out in the cold at Griffith Observatory on Monday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement