Cold spell grips Southland; more rain on the way

Rain and hail fell in the Southland foothill communities Monday, carried by the winter storms that swept over much of Southern California, dusting mountaintops with snow and bringing traffic to a standstill on several passes.
Expect winds, showers and possibly hail through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. It also warned of heavy rains Wednesday through Friday that could bring enough water to flood roadways and cause debris flows or rockslides in areas recently scorched by wildfires.
