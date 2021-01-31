After a snowy few days in Northern and Southern California, there’s more to come this week

After a particularly wet week, Californians shouldn’t hang up their snow shovels and raincoats just yet.

Those in Southern California should expect 1 to 8 inches of snow to fall in the mountainous areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties between late Tuesday and Wednesday night, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles County, one-quarter to one-half of an inch of rain is forecast to fall, with 3/4 inches expected in the foothills, Hoxsie said.

This comes after 18 to 24 inches of snow fell at Mt. Baldy — whose levels mirror those of the San Gabriel Mountains — between Jan. 26 and 29, Hoxsie said, helping make up for what has been a particularly dry winter. Mt. Wilson saw 7 inches of snow at 5,700 feet.

Northern California saw even more snow: between 4 and 7 feet in the Sierra Nevada, said Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The winter storm washed out a portion of Highway 1 along Big Sur near mile marker 30 on Friday and spurred a brief mudslide in Sylmar on Sunday morning near the 5 Freeway’s Balboa Boulevard offramp.

A moderate storm — the same weather system expected to affect Southern California midweek — is forecast to hit Northern California from Monday night into Tuesday, with mountain ranges expected to get between 8 inches and 2 feet of snow, Del Valle said, and in the valleys, one-half to 2 inches of rainfall.

“Travelers should be prepared for possible chain controls and travel delay,” Del Valle said. “Now is the time to change any travel plans.”