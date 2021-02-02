Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
$211 million in drugs seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego

U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy personnel offload pallets of bagged drugs.
U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy personnel offload approximately 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana from the USS Gabrielle Giffords in San Diego on Monday.
(U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — 

An estimated $211 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy from smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana were offloaded from the USS Gabrielle Giffords on Monday, according to a Coast Guard statement.

The Navy ship and the Coast Guard cutters Seneca, Legare and Spencer made the seizures between October and December.

The interdiction effort is aimed at supply networks in Central and South America.

