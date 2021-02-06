LAPD releases video of downtown robbery that injured man out with his family

Police have released video footage of a brutal robbery in downtown Los Angeles that injured a man who was out shopping with his wife and their 2-year-old son.

The attack took place shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday near 7th and Hill streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The unidentified man, 26, and woman, 28, were out with their son when two men hopped out of a sedan, pointed handguns at the family and took their property, police said.

The mother was able to take her son and run to safety, according to investigators.

The video shows one of the suspects grappling with the father and slamming him on the hood of the car as screams can be heard in the background. The victim was pistol-whipped and shot in the arm, police said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and a laceration on his head.

On Feb 4 the victims were shopping in the DTLA area of 7th & Hill with their 2 yr old son when they were robbed. The male victim was pistol whipped & shot in the arm.



Suspect vehicle is a gray Chrysler 300 with “KEYES” paper plates.



The suspects sped away in a gray Chrysler 300 with paper plates from a Keyes dealership, police said.

Investigators said there were four people in the car: three male passengers who appeared to be in their 20s, plus a woman who was driving. No arrests had been reported as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call Central Division detectives at (213) 952-6985.