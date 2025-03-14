Robbery suspects in yellow Lamborghini are quickly caught

The hard-to-miss Lamborghini Urus was spotted by police 30 minutes after an assault and robbery at a Melrose Avenue smoke shop.

A police search for a group of suspects wanted for pistol-whipping and robbing two people outside a smoke shop in Los Angeles were found in relatively quick fashion Thursday night after they were found driving in a yellow Lamborghini.

The four suspects were allegedly involved in an assault and robbery at a smoke shop on Melrose Avenue that involved 12 men and at least two vehicles, according to police.

The suspects lured two victims to a smoke shop with the promise of filming a music video around 9 p.m., Los Angeles police told news station KABC. The shop was in the 7200 block of Melrose Avenue, police said.

The suspects then pistol-whipped and robbed the two victims, cutting one in the head and knocking some of the other’s teeth out, according to KABC. The suspects made off with jewelry and firearms in two vehicles — a black BMW sedan and a yellow Lamborghini Urus, the station reported.

Police were able to find the Lamborghini about 30 minutes later in the San Fernando Valley. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, a chase began. The Lamborghini headed into Ventura County, where the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and captured the suspects in a gated Moorpark community, about 45 minutes after the chase started.

The suspects in the black BMW have not been caught.