California

Man killed while attempting to stop a shoplifter in South El Monte

By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

A man was killed in the city of South El Monte on Wednesday afternoon while attempting to stop a shoplifter, authorities said.

The incident took place in the 2000 block of Durfee Avenue at 12:18 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Homicide investigators are investigating the death.

An eyewitness told ABC7 News that the man was the owner of the Giant Discount store on Durfee Avenue. He was run over by suspected shoplifters after he chased them out of his store, the station reported.

This is a developing story.

