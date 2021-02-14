Child shot in front of home in Pasadena is in critical condition, authorities say

A 10-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in front of his house in Pasadena, suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Parke Street and Garfield Avenue, said Pasadena Police Department Lt. Mario Ortiz. The boy, who was not identified, was in front of the house when multiple men in a light-colored sedan pulled up and began firing. The boy was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, Ortiz said.

The investigation is ongoing. On the street where the boy was shot, several bullet shell casings were seen on the ground, according to a news report from KTLA. Ortiz said police are looking for two to three men as suspects.