Father fatally shot after robber targets teenage boy and mother at home

An Arcadia father was fatally shot during a possible home invasion robbery Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a woman and her 13-year-old son were forced into a home on Woodland Lane by a stranger about 6:30 p.m. During the confrontation, the boy’s 61-year-old father was fatally shot.

The teenager called 911 and reported the incident. His father was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sheriff’s Lt. Steven De Jong said the incident may have been personally motivated but the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

The woman and her son were not physically harmed during the incident and the man’s killer escaped. A weapon was recovered at the scene but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.