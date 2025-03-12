Advertisement
California

Father fatally shot after robber targets teenage boy and mother at home

By Anthony Solorzano

An Arcadia father was fatally shot during a possible home invasion robbery Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a woman and her 13-year-old son were forced into a home on Woodland Lane by a stranger about 6:30 p.m. During the confrontation, the boy’s 61-year-old father was fatally shot.

The teenager called 911 and reported the incident. His father was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sheriff’s Lt. Steven De Jong said the incident may have been personally motivated but the investigation is ongoing.

The woman and her son were not physically harmed during the incident and the man’s killer escaped. A weapon was recovered at the scene but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

