Azusa Pacific University evacuated after bomb threat; no explosives found

Police evacuated Azusa Pacific University late Wednesday afternoon after someone sent the school an emailed bomb threat.

About 4 p.m., the university’s Department of Campus Safety notified the Azusa Police Department that the school had received an email saying several bombs had been placed around the campus, said Lt. Jorge Sandoval of the Azusa police.

The university sent an alert telling students living on campus to shelter in place.

Azusa police blocked off surrounding streets and began evacuating the school. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, not many students and staff were on campus, Sandoval said.

Officers have been clearing the campus with bomb-detection dogs. As of 7 p.m., no explosives had been found, but Sandoval said the department was still treating the email as a “credible threat.”

“Obviously, in a situation like this, we’d rather be safe than sorry,” he said.

Detectives will be investigating the email’s origins, he said.