Palisades boys’ and girls’ basketball teams make campus escape before fire

A man stands along Pacific Coast Highway as the Palisades fire burns houses in Malibu on Tuesday.

Jeff Bryant, the boys’ basketball coach at Palisades High, was about to hold practice at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the school gym when security informed him that the campus needed to be evacuated because of the Palisades fire that had broken out at 10:30 a.m.

“We saw fire above our parking structure,” Bryant said. “The wind was bad. I had my 2-year-old with me. I ran straight to the car and got on the road.”

The girls’ team was also about to hold practice. Everyone quickly left and made it out with no issues, according to Bryant. Players drove their cars out or had parents with them.

Advertisement

Bryant will be one of the last to have seen a campus that may have received extensive damage to its facilities.

A basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Venice has been canceled. Bryant said players have already asked whether their season will continue, and he advised that the focus must be on families first. He said several in his program have lost homes. Bryant said coaches from other programs have reached out offering gym time if needed. Bryant said he does not know the status of the gym.

Bryant said he’s just grateful for the quick action of Palisades’ security guard.

“Smoke hadn’t come yet,” he said. “We got out just in time. We beat the traffic on Sunset.”

Advertisement

Bryant said he had been warned by a player via text as he was headed to campus about a fire in the area.

“I didn’t expect this extreme,” he said.

Students were out this week because of winter break. They are scheduled to return on Monday, but they’re waiting to see what’s left of the campus that opened in 1961.

“Of course, I want to finish the season,” Bryant said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled all games and practices for schools on Wednesday.