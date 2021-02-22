Three children hurt after car drives into Saugus day-care center
Three children were injured Monday afternoon when a car drove into a Saugus day-care facility, authorities said.
Paramedics responded about 4:40 p.m. to the one-story building in the Santa Clarita neighborhood, according to a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The dispatcher said three pediatric patients were taken to the hospital but their ages and conditions weren’t immediately known.
TV helicopter footage showed a smashed front window at La Petite Academy in the Saugus neighborhood. La Petite Academy is a national chain that offers day-care, pre-school and kindergarten. Officials with the company didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking more information.
