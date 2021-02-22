Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Three children hurt after car drives into Saugus day-care center

An SUV next to a building with a hole in its wall
Three children were hospitalized Monday after a car crashed into a preschool in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
(KTLA)
By Associated Press
Three children were injured Monday afternoon when a car drove into a Saugus day-care facility, authorities said.

Paramedics responded about 4:40 p.m. to the one-story building in the Santa Clarita neighborhood, according to a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The dispatcher said three pediatric patients were taken to the hospital but their ages and conditions weren’t immediately known.

TV helicopter footage showed a smashed front window at La Petite Academy in the Saugus neighborhood. La Petite Academy is a national chain that offers day-care, pre-school and kindergarten. Officials with the company didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking more information.

