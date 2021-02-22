Suspect sought in shooting near Hollywood and Highland shopping complex
One person is believed to be wounded and the suspect probably fled the scene of a shooting in Hollywood this afternoon.
Los Angeles police received a call at 4:25 p.m. of gunfire at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Johnny Grant Way near the Hollywood and Highland shopping complex that includes the Dolby Theatre.
Police have set up a perimeter and are actively looking for one suspect, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper, a police spokesman.
The shooting suspect was seen fleeing northbound on Highland Avenue. No detailed description was available.
No other information was immediately available.
