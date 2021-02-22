Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Suspect sought in shooting near Hollywood and Highland shopping complex

One person may be wounded and one suspect is believed to have fled the scene of a shooting this afternoon near the Hollywood and Highland shopping complex.
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
One person is believed to be wounded and the suspect probably fled the scene of a shooting in Hollywood this afternoon.

Los Angeles police received a call at 4:25 p.m. of gunfire at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Johnny Grant Way near the Hollywood and Highland shopping complex that includes the Dolby Theatre.

Police have set up a perimeter and are actively looking for one suspect, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper, a police spokesman.

The shooting suspect was seen fleeing northbound on Highland Avenue. No detailed description was available.

No other information was immediately available.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

