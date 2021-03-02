L.A. Times Photos: Best of February

Midori Nguyen, 5, of Westminster, wears a dragon dance costume while looking over li xi, or red money envelopes, on display for Lunar New Year at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon on Feb. 10. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This month saw our team covering activities as varied as goat surfing and the second impeachment of now-former President Trump. COVID-19 remained a danger despite a steady drop in cases. We preprepared for awards season and talked to Michelle Pfeiffer about her performance in “French Exit” for our Oscars roundup. We got to see Nia Dennis fly and LeBron James look mortal. This is February 2021, as seen by the Los Angeles Times’ photojournalists.

Medical staff prepare to inoculate people at a COVID-19 vaccination site set up at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Feb. 2. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Dana McGregor, left front, owner of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach, and others surf with a goat named Pismo the Kid at the San Clemente Pier on Feb. 5. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Patty Trejo holds the hand of her husband, Joseph Trejo, who is on a ventilator, as nurse Celina Mande holds up a phone showing a mariachi band playing “La Mano de Dios” (“The Hand of God”), his favorite song, at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton on Feb. 15. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Snow falls over the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 10, the second day of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Journalists photograph David Schoen, defense attorney for former President Trump, in the Senate Subway at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 11. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A couple takes a romantic Valentine’s Day weekend gondola cruise around Naples Island in Long Beach on Feb. 13. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sam Gendel, shown Feb. 18, makes music that owes a huge debt to jazz, but through his hazy, surreal filter, it becomes almost liquified. Last year the artist released two albums for the respected New York label Nonesuch, and his new album, “Fresh Bread,” is a 52-song trip. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan is reflected in the Merced River at sunset on Feb. 1. The park reopened after being closed since Jan. 19, when a snow and wind storm caused hazardous conditions. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Erik Harriman shovels a walkway as others push snow off the roofs of St. Anton condos in Mammoth Lakes on Feb. 6 after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A truck with LED screens displays anti-Trump messages near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 8, the day before Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial was to begin. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Anthony Angulo, 71, center, waits to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a mobile vaccination site at South Park Recreation Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Filmmaker Rodney Ascher, shown Feb. 2, is premiering a documentary called “A Glitch in the Matrix” at the Sundance Film Festival this year. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A child climbing on boardwalk posts is silhouetted by a dramatic sunset in Redondo Beach on Feb. 3. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In her latest film, “French Exit,” actress Michelle Pfeiffer, photographed Nov. 22 in West Hollywood, plays an heiress who loses her wealth and moves to Paris with her son, bringing along their cat, who happens to be a reincarnation of her dead husband. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tony Finau hits out of the green side bunker on the second playoff hole during the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Feb. 21. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Co-founders of Prosperity Market Kara Still and Carmen Dianne, center, pose at Compton Community Garden along with Temu Asyr Bey, left, the garden’s executive director, and project manager Keira Adams, right, on Feb. 13. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

A Feb. 19 spread from Macheen in Boyle Heights features, clockwise from top left, a longanisa breakfast taco, beer battered fried fish tacos, a brussels sprouts breakfast burrito, pork belly tacos, suadero tacos, birria tacos, chicken white mole tacos and the pork belly breakfast burrito. This spread also includes the Peach Citrus Honey tea and Berry Jamaica from Cafe Cafe Mobile Coffee in Boyle Heights. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Teron Stevenson, left, and Khalil Kinsey, photographed Jan. 9, are two of the co-founders of Natural Action Wine Club in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), walk through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to the Senate Chamber on Feb. 9 for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the 117th Congress hold a moment of silence outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 23 for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Crews continue to dig out debris from a washed-out section of Highway 1 at Rat Creek on Feb. 10. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Clark and Alice Campbell, photographed Jan. 20, produce their YouTube channel “That High Couple” from the comforts of their 420-square-foot Hollywood apartment. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Shown is rib bone pho from Sup Noodle Bar in Irvine on Feb. 9. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Dr. G. Sofia Nelson, shown in her Newbury Park backyard on Feb. 9, last year founded the Lumia Dance Company, which focuses on prop manipulation and storytelling through dance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)