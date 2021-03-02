L.A. Times Photos: Best of February

This month saw our team covering activities as varied as goat surfing and the second impeachment of now-former President Trump. COVID-19 remained a danger despite a steady drop in cases. We preprepared for awards season and talked to Michelle Pfeiffer about her performance in “French Exit” for our Oscars roundup. We got to see Nia Dennis fly and LeBron James look mortal. This is February 2021, as seen by the Los Angeles Times’ photojournalists.
