Man hospitalized after police shooting erupts near UC Riverside

Emergency personnel transport a person in Riverside County on a gurney.
Emergency personnel transport a man who was shot by police in Riverside early Monday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
A man was hospitalized early Monday in what authorities described as grave condition after police shot him in a vehicle in Riverside.

Shortly after midnight, two patrol officers spotted a black 2005 Honda Pilot in the parking lot of an Enterprise Rent-a-Car near UC Riverside’s main campus, officials said.

The officers made “brief contact” with two people inside the dark-colored SUV they called “suspicious” that was parked in the Town Square strip mall, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Officers were standing near the SUV when it went into reverse, striking an officer and at least one parked car nearby, Railsback said.

At least one officer fired into the SUV, striking the driver, authorities said.

The passenger was not hit by gunfire but had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital, Railsback said.

The officer who was struck by the SUV was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. A second officer was treated at the scene, officials said.

The identities of those inside the SUV were not released. Railsback said the driver could be arrested on suspicion of assault or attempted murder of an officer. The passenger remains in police custody, authorities said.

The Riverside County district attorney’s office is investigating the shooting, but spokesman John Hall declined to comment further.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

