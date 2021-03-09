Ghost gun, assault rifle, body armor and 20 pounds of meth stashed in Costa Mesa vehicle
A Costa Mesa police K-9 squad helped recover 20 pounds of methamphetamine, weapons, ammunition and other contraband items from a vehicle last week after a routine traffic stop, authorities said.
The bust occurred Wednesday when officers pulled over a vehicle at an undisclosed location, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad, who said Monday that an investigation is still pending.
Officers searched the vehicle and found an assault rifle with a drum magazine, ammunition and a fully loaded “ghost gun,” officials said.
Ghost guns — unregistered firearms assembled from homemade or 3-D printed parts — are becoming increasingly problematic for police and sheriff’s departments as they are virtually impossible to trace.
Under the direction of K-9 Officer Bodi, police dogs discovered approximately 20 pounds of a white powder substance later determined to be methamphetamine, police said.
Body armor was also located inside the vehicle.
One person was arrested at the scene, authorities said.
