Ghost gun, assault rifle, body armor and 20 pounds of meth stashed in Costa Mesa vehicle

A Costa Mesa police K-9 squad helped recover 20 pounds of methamphetamine, weapons, ammunition and other contraband items from a vehicle last week after a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

The bust occurred Wednesday when officers pulled over a vehicle at an undisclosed location, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad, who said Monday that an investigation is still pending.

Officers searched the vehicle and found an assault rifle with a drum magazine, ammunition and a fully loaded “ghost gun,” officials said.

Ghost guns — unregistered firearms assembled from homemade or 3-D printed parts — are becoming increasingly problematic for police and sheriff’s departments as they are virtually impossible to trace.

Advertisement

Under the direction of K-9 Officer Bodi, police dogs discovered approximately 20 pounds of a white powder substance later determined to be methamphetamine, police said.

Body armor was also located inside the vehicle.

One person was arrested at the scene, authorities said.