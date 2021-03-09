Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Ghost gun, assault rifle, body armor and 20 pounds of meth stashed in Costa Mesa vehicle

A police dog sits next to firearms and wrapped packages of drugs.
A K-9 unit helped police recover approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Costa Mesa.
(Costa Mesa Police Department)
By Sara Cardine
Daily Pilot
Share

A Costa Mesa police K-9 squad helped recover 20 pounds of methamphetamine, weapons, ammunition and other contraband items from a vehicle last week after a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

The bust occurred Wednesday when officers pulled over a vehicle at an undisclosed location, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad, who said Monday that an investigation is still pending.

Officers searched the vehicle and found an assault rifle with a drum magazine, ammunition and a fully loaded “ghost gun,” officials said.

Ghost guns — unregistered firearms assembled from homemade or 3-D printed parts — are becoming increasingly problematic for police and sheriff’s departments as they are virtually impossible to trace.

Advertisement

Under the direction of K-9 Officer Bodi, police dogs discovered approximately 20 pounds of a white powder substance later determined to be methamphetamine, police said.

Body armor was also located inside the vehicle.

One person was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

CaliforniaOrange County
Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement