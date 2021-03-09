Coronavirus cases drop off in LAPD as vaccinations ramp up

Cases of the coronavirus among Los Angeles police personnel have dropped off precipitously as vaccinations continue to ramp up, according to figures provided by LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday.

In the last week, 11 LAPD personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, including five sworn officers and six civilian employees, Moore told the L.A. Police Commission. That is a fraction of the number of weekly infections during the winter peak in Los Angeles, a decline that reflects a broader drop of cases citywide.

As of Tuesday, at least 4,571 police personnel — or about 36.5% of department’s 12,520 personnel overall — had received one of two Moderna vaccine shots, Moore said. At least 2,473 personnel — or about 19.75% of the department — had received both doses of the vaccine, Moore said.

Moore said every officer or LAPD civilian employee who wants the vaccine should have had the opportunity to receive both doses by the first week of May.

Moore said the department’s goal is to get all of its personnel vaccinated, and it is continuing an education campaign to share information about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine with those officers who are hesitant to get it — who he said represent about 20% to 30% of the department.

Moore said officers who have had the infection are being asked to wait 60 to 90 days after beating the illness to receive vaccinations.

More than 2,650 LAPD personnel have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. More than 2,500 have returned to work.

Eight have died from the virus. As of Tuesday, 158 officers remained in convalescence or recovery, Moore said.

Activists have criticized the department for not enforcing mask and other safety requirements among officers. The department has acknowledged multiple investigations into incidents where officers were caught not wearing masks, but has not provided any information as to the outcome of those investigations.