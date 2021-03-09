Video shows teens violently beating man on Newport Beach street

An attack that was caught on video of a group of teenagers assaulting a man in Newport Beach is under investigation, authorities said.

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, shows two teens approaching a man with a gray beard in the middle of a crosswalk Saturday night on Balboa Boulevard East and Main Street, just a short walk from the Balboa Pier. A person who is not seen in the video can be heard encouraging the teens to fight the man.

It is not clear how the altercation turned physical as a passing minivan obstructs the initial moments of the fight.

After the vehicle passes, a third teen can be seen in the melee, as they throw punches and try to kick the man.

A bystander appears to step in to try to break up the fight but is unsuccessful. Before he can intervene, the man being attacked bends down to shield himself from the blows, but the teens repeatedly kick him, with one of them landing a blow to the man’s head that causes him to fall backward.

The man’s head can be heard striking the pavement in the video, as the bystander again tries to shoo the teens away. One of the assailants stands over the prone man, taunting him as he lay on the ground, the video shows.

Police received a call about the fight at 10:11 p.m. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The teens had fled the area by the time officers arrived, authorities said.

Police did not provide the man’s age or the number of people being sought in connection with the attack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Newport Beach police Det. Marie Gamble at (949) 644-3771 or mgamble@nbpd.org.