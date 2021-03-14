Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Man fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in East L.A.

By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share

A man was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in East L.A. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Rowan Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office said it had no additional information as of Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement