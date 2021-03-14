Man fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in East L.A.

A man was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in East L.A. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Rowan Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office said it had no additional information as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.