Possible shooter at Yountville Veterans Home; authorities warn people to stay away

Law enforcement was responding to a veterans facility in Napa County on Tuesday morning, with several outlets reporting a possible shooter at the building.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office was asking people to avoid the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

According to the Napa Valley Register, there was a report of a woman with a shotgun near Holderman Hospital, prompting a response from the California Highway Patrol, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT units.

Authorities had yet to confirm additional information Tuesday morning.