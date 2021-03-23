Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Possible shooter at Yountville Veterans Home; authorities warn people to stay away

By Lila Seidman
Share

Law enforcement was responding to a veterans facility in Napa County on Tuesday morning, with several outlets reporting a possible shooter at the building.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office was asking people to avoid the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

According to the Napa Valley Register, there was a report of a woman with a shotgun near Holderman Hospital, prompting a response from the California Highway Patrol, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT units.

Authorities had yet to confirm additional information Tuesday morning.

California
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement