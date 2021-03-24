Echo Park Lake closure looms for homeless residents

Homeless people in Echo Park are faced with a decision as an imminent city closure draws near.

The choice: Leave, or hunker down.

Valerie Zeller puts on her wedding gown at a rally in Echo Park on Wednesday. Homeless advocates held a rally to stop the shutdown of one of L.A.'s largest self-run homeless park. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

City officials have been planning to clear and fence the park and remove any belongings left behind by the homeless people who have populated it over the past year. The encampment has frustrated many surrounding residents. Authorities refused to confirm or deny rumors sweeping through the park that police would arrive Wednesday or Thursday to cite or expel those who remained.

Early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority filled several shuttle busloads of those who decided to accept an offer of a room in a downtown hotel.

Gene Ostrin, 53, has been living in a tent on the edge of Echo Park while he mourns the loss of his partner, who recently died. He is originally from Chicago. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Christopher Sandoval and Elizabeth Jimenez practice a bachata dance routine in Echo Park. “I think they belong here as much as we do,” Sandoval said about the homeless people who have taken up residence in Echo Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

People paddleboat around homeless tents in Echo Park. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Framed by the L.A. skyline, Echo Park has become a homeless encampment with tents lining the lake all along the west side. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Ceasar Baldarelli, age 44, lives on the edge of Echo Park along the 101 freeway and spend his days collecting items that he can use from around the neighborhood. Echo Park has become a location where homeless people have taken up residence. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Ducks walk across the path at Echo Park. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Henry prepares to shower inside his tent next to Echo Park Lake. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Amie Roe, 52, with Wilderness International Church, left, helps Valerie Zeller with her makeup outside her tent to Echo Park Lake. Valerie got married at the lake on Saturday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

A sign sits among tents during a rally in Echo Park on Wednesday. Homeless advocates held a rally to stop the shutdown of one of L.A.'s largest self-run homeless parks. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Valerie Zeller, 52, fixes a display where she hopes people will leave donations for her wedding in Echo Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

After setting up a community tent for the homeless, Ana Dega steps out as a homeless man rests in Echo Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)