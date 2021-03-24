Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Echo Park Lake closure looms for homeless residents

Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share

Homeless people in Echo Park are faced with a decision as an imminent city closure draws near.

The choice: Leave, or hunker down.

A woman puts on a wedding gown at a rally in Echo Park.
Valerie Zeller puts on her wedding gown at a rally in Echo Park on Wednesday. Homeless advocates held a rally to stop the shutdown of one of L.A.'s largest self-run homeless park.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

City officials have been planning to clear and fence the park and remove any belongings left behind by the homeless people who have populated it over the past year. The encampment has frustrated many surrounding residents. Authorities refused to confirm or deny rumors sweeping through the park that police would arrive Wednesday or Thursday to cite or expel those who remained.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority filled several shuttle busloads of those who decided to accept an offer of a room in a downtown hotel.

A man sits in his tent by Echo Park Lake.
Gene Ostrin, 53, has been living in a tent on the edge of Echo Park while he mourns the loss of his partner, who recently died. He is originally from Chicago.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Two people practice a bachata dance routine in Echo Park.
Christopher Sandoval and Elizabeth Jimenez practice a bachata dance routine in Echo Park. “I think they belong here as much as we do,” Sandoval said about the homeless people who have taken up residence in Echo Park.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
People paddleboat around homeless tents in Echo Park.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A view of Echo Park shows the L.A. skyline in the background, with tents surrounding the lake.
Framed by the L.A. skyline, Echo Park has become a homeless encampment with tents lining the lake all along the west side.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Ceasar Baldarelli, age 44, lives on the edge of Echo Park along the 101 freeway
Ceasar Baldarelli, age 44, lives on the edge of Echo Park along the 101 freeway and spend his days collecting items that he can use from around the neighborhood. Echo Park has become a location where homeless people have taken up residence.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Ducks walk across the path at Echo Park.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A man holds bottled water in his tent.
Henry prepares to shower inside his tent next to Echo Park Lake.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Amie Roe helps Valerie Zeller with her makeup in front of tents.
Amie Roe, 52, with Wilderness International Church, left, helps Valerie Zeller with her makeup outside her tent to Echo Park Lake. Valerie got married at the lake on Saturday.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
A sign that reads "We refuse to be swept into dark corners" sits among tents during a rally in Echo Park.
A sign sits among tents during a rally in Echo Park on Wednesday. Homeless advocates held a rally to stop the shutdown of one of L.A.'s largest self-run homeless parks.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Valerie Zeller fixes a display inviting people to her wedding at Echo Park.
Valerie Zeller, 52, fixes a display where she hopes people will leave donations for her wedding in Echo Park.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
After setting up a community tent for the homeless, Ana Dega steps out as a homeless man rests inside.
After setting up a community tent for the homeless, Ana Dega steps out as a homeless man rests in Echo Park.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Henry and Valerie Zeller stand next to each other during their wedding ceremony.
Henry and Valerie Zeller during their wedding ceremony next to Echo Park Lake on Saturday. The couple are homeless and live in tents in the park. Members of the Wilderness International Church, along with other church groups, helped the couple with their wedding.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

California
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times