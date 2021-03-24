Echo Park Lake closure looms for homeless residents

Homeless people in Echo Park are faced with a decision as an imminent city closure draws near.
The choice: Leave, or hunker down.
City officials have been planning to clear and fence the park and remove any belongings left behind by the homeless people who have populated it over the past year. The encampment has frustrated many surrounding residents. Authorities refused to confirm or deny rumors sweeping through the park that police would arrive Wednesday or Thursday to cite or expel those who remained.
Early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority filled several shuttle busloads of those who decided to accept an offer of a room in a downtown hotel.
