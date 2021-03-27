Celebrating Women Photographers: Mariah Tauger

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Los Angeles Times photography department would like to highlight our award-winning female staff photographers.

Originally from Colorado, Mariah Tauger has spent her career dedicated to many facets of visual journalism. This includes photographing such diverse subjects as professional sports like the Olympics, celebrities, celebrity chefs, lifestyle and features. Her work has been featured in almost every major American publication.

Since joining the Times photo staff in 2019, she’s been even more concentrated in food and lifestyle photography.

My favorite part of my job is engaging and meeting interesting and colorful people. Mariah Tauger

Kat Von D poses with Nietzsche, one of her three cats on Feb. 27, 2020. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Behind the photograph

When I took this photo, I remember thinking, “Oh, my gosh, I love these two!” Nietzsche, tattoo artist Kat Von D’s cat, was a total ham and the sweetest.

Before the shoot, there were discussions with photo editors, designers, etc... as to the overall look and feel we hoped to achieve. The collaboration and communication beforehand helped me as a photographer to execute our team’s overall vision.

Of course, Kat Von D’s kickass personality, authenticity and energy (along with her incredible cat Nietzsche) made this photo what it is.

I hope this photo’s impact is one of power, softness, strength and love Mariah Tauger

House Special Noodles from Phnom Penh in Long Beach on Aug. 21, 2019. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Local rapper and actor Jonathan Park, a.k.a. Dumbfoundead, in Koreatown on June 26 in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Taco trucks are just one of many facets of the food industry being hit hard amid the pandemic. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Radicchio with Radicchio XO at Angler restaurant in Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2019. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Behind the photograph

One thing the viewer might not know about this image is I used a chair in the restaurant for the background.

When approaching how to take this photograph I remember thinking that it needed to be simple and elegant. Mariah Tauger

Bento box (2-layer) from Kinkan on July 9 in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Co-owner of Tacos 1986, Jorge Alvarez, a.k.a. El Joy, turns up the heat as he prepares some meat Jan. 30, 2019. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Faustino Martinez in his South L.A. neighborhood April 21 in Los Angeles. Martinez owns a pushcart business, Bolis El Oaxaca, which sells mostly ice cream treats, but since the Safer At Home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez has seen a devastating decline in sales. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Auburn sommelier Rick Arline on Jan. 31, 2020. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Behind the photograph

Outside of showing up with my camera and lighting gear, I spent time talking with Rick Arline and getting a feel for his personality.

What came across was that Rick is an extremely joyful and kind person. When I took this photo I remember thinking, “What an infectious smile!”

I hope this image comes across as one of joy. Mariah Tauger

A vegan pisco sour from Yapa restaurant Jan. 22, 2020. o (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Bar Restaurant general manager and beverage director Pierluc Dallaire on Feb. 11, 2020 . Behind Dallaire is Sara Vanderbeek’s “Roman Women III,” 2013 digital c-print. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Marcus Gladney and his bike off Abbot Kinney Boulevard on Aug. 20, 2020, in Venice. Gladney is the founder and organizer of the Venice Electric Light Parade, a fun-filled LED bike ride. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Kung fu boiled beef from Xiang La Hui in Alhambra on Feb. 7, 2020. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Behind the photograph:

Before taking the photograph I positioned myself above the bowl before the pour began. I remember thinking that it was a beautiful, interesting dish.

I hope this image encourages viewers to try the dish. Mariah Tauger

Actress and dancer Julie Newmar in her colorful garden on July 18, 2019. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Tabitha Brown at her home in the San Fernando Valley during the pandemic on May 14, 2020. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Teron Stevenson, left, and Khalil Kinsey, two of the co-founders of Natural Action Wine Club on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

