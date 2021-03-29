Celebrating Women Photographers: Francine Orr

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Los Angeles Times photography department would like to highlight our award-winning female staff photographers.
Francine Orr joined the Times photography staff in 2000. Previously she had been a photographer for the Kansas City Star. Raised in Colorado, she earned a bachelor’s degree in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. Orr also joined the Peace Corps and was a volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories.
Orr’s photographic focus has been on public health and poverty issues in Africa, India, and the United States. In Los Angeles, she has concentrated on the growing homelessness crisis as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few of Orr’s honors include the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger Award for outstanding in-depth, human interest reporting from Columbia Journalism School, a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012, a Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, and sharing in an Emmy Award for informational series.
As a photographer, I am able to cross perceived barriers with my camera, whether economic, ethnic, religious, or cultural by simply being present and curious
Francine Orr
Behind the photograph:
Through photographing this assignment I learned that homeless people living around the park bathed and did their laundry in the warm water.
Each day is an opportunity to learn and overcome obstacles. It’s a gift, really, to share people’s stories.
Francine Orr
Behind the photograph:
The day I took this photograph, I climbed to the top of the kiln to get a higher vantage point not realizing the kiln was firing.
I was so excited to document the workers at the brick kiln that I quickly rushed past my translator. The workers began yelling as I had not realized the danger I was in.
Francine Orr
The workers carefully coaxed me down. As I safely made it to the ground, I went around the corner of the giant kiln and found workers carrying loads of bricks, sometimes 20 at a time, on their heads as red dust fell over their faces.
Behind the photograph:
I was struck by the kindness people showed to the wedding couple that day. Most people will not make eye contact with people living outdoors. I saw a pastor’s wife wash Valerie’s hair and put makeup on her.
It was a simple act of kindness I generally do not see on the streets.
Francine Orr
Behind the photograph:
I had the privilege of working with Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez on a series of stories in 2005 focused on skid row when we came across two prostitutes working out of the portable toilets at 6th and San Julian streets near the police station.
Lopez and I thought the situation was bad then. Millions of dollars were poured into housing the homeless following the report. Promises were made.
Things improved briefly. The numbers on skid row grew fewer following the influx of funding, but then the recession hit in 2008. The number of people living on the street in skid row grew, and now it continues to rise amid the global pandemic.
The reporting captured the attention of Los Angeles Times readers and city officials
Francine Orr
Behind the photograph:
As dusk falls across northern Uganda, scores of children begin their nightly trek into the centers of remote provincial towns. They sleep in doorways, on verandas, and at drafty bus stations, hospitals, and schools. They are known as “night commuters,” and they make the hike from their desolate rural homes because they are afraid.
For almost two decades, a notorious rebel group that had called itself the Lord’s Resistance Army, or LRA, has been terrorizing villagers. It kidnaps adults to haul heavy loads over long distances. But it also kidnapped children, some as young as 8. The LRA forces the boys to become soldiers; the girls become sex slaves.
This young boy was a “night commuter.” He was bundled in a blanket as he walked outside Saint Mary Lacor Hospital, about four kilometers from Gulu town, northern Uganda, April 1, 2005. That week the hospital counted an average of 5,500 night commuters, children and women seeking shelter at the hospital. Because of the security situation, the numbers can be much higher.
I tried sleeping inside the hospital guest quarters and heard an LRA rebel attack one night near the hospital around midnight. The next morning I learned several people had been abducted nearby.
