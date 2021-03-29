LAPD responding to armed, barricaded suspect in Sylmar

SWAT officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were responding Monday afternoon to a report of a barricaded

man with a gun in Sylmar, authorities said.

About 1:30 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the 13200 block of Bromont Avenue, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.

A suspect, believed to be armed, was barricaded in a residence on the street, Im said. A SWAT team and a public information officer were responding, he said.

No injuries had been reported as of Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

LAPD detectives, meanwhile, were investigating another shooting in El Sereno. Officers had responded about 2 p.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and Gambier Street, Im said.

Details of the incident were scarce, but Im said a potential suspect was detained about 20 minutes after the officers responded to the scene.

No shooting victims had been reported in the El Sereno incident as of Monday afternoon.