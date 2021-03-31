Large fire burning in Compton forces road closures

A billowing fire erupted Wednesday afternoon at a commercial property in Compton, prompting authorities to close several of the city’s busiest intersections.

About 5:45 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a large structure fire burning near the intersection of Alameda Street and Rosecrans Avenue. Footage from news helicopters showed what appeared to be a pallet yard and several warehouses engulfed in flames, which were spreading toward and threatening nearby homes.

The Sheriff’s Department asked people to stay away from the area and announced it was closing a number of key junctures in Compton, including the intersections of Alameda and Rosecrans, Rosecrans and Long Beach Boulevard, Rosecrans and Willowbrook Avenue, Willowbrook and Elm Street, Willowbrook and Spruce Street, and Alameda Street and Compton Boulevard.

Crews from the Compton and Los Angeles County fire departments were battling the flames early Wednesday evening. The county Fire Department directed questions to the Compton department. The Compton Fire Department and a spokeswoman for the city of Compton didn’t immediately return requests for information.