California

Charges filed against 17-year-old driver in fatal Lamborghini crash

Two women hug near a sign that reads "Justice for Monique."
Loretta Crespin, facing, mourns the loss of her niece Monique Munoz, who was killed in a car accident.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila Miller
James Queally
Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a teenage driver involved in a high-speed crash that killed a woman in West L.A. in February.

In a statement, Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney, said his office could not release more information because the case involves juvenile proceedings. An arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

Monique Munoz, 32, was killed when a speeding Lamborghini slammed into her vehicle in the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling.

Her vehicle was almost split in half.

The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini, who was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, according to the LAPD. Police did not disclose his identity because of his age.

Wendling said the teen had a valid driver’s license at the time and alcohol or drugs did not appear to play a role in the crash.

He said police do not believe the teen was street racing.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts and the district attorney’s office.

