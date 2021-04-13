Protesters rally in downtown Sacramento over police killing of Daunte Wright

Protesters gathered in downtown Sacramento on Tuesday night to decry the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said on Twitter that it was monitoring a demonstration in the downtown area. It later said that a heavy police presence was facilitating road closures. Around 10:30 p.m., the department said that protesters had begun to disperse.

Officials said that there had been three reports of vandalism but that no arrests had been made.

Video footage showed dozens of people marching through streets shouting, “No justice, no peace!” CBS Sacramento reported that police declared an unlawful assembly just after 10 p.m.

Minneapolis and cities across the country have been bracing for protests in the wake of the death of Wright, 20, who was killed Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The city’s police chief said Monday that he believed the officer who killed Wright intended to use a Taser, not a firearm. The police chief and the officer who fired the shot both resigned Tuesday.

The shooting came as tensions were already high in Minneapolis with the ongoing trial of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd last May.

On Monday, law enforcement officials in L.A. held a news conference alongside community faith leaders to call for nonviolence during any protests after the trial verdict. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said that officials would protect people’s right to peacefully protest.