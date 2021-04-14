Former priest charged with sexually abusing children in Palmdale, Redondo Beach

A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually assaulting four children in Los Angeles County while serving at churches in Palmdale and Redondo Beach in the late 1990s and early 2000s, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Christopher John Cunningham, 58, was charged with 12 counts of committing lewd acts upon a minor, according to a news release issued by the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Cunningham sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy on two occasions between 1995 and 1997 while serving as a priest at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmdale. Cunningham also molested another boy at the child’s home between 1996 and 1998, according to the district attorney’s office.

In 1998, after being reassigned to Saint Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, prosecutors say Cunningham sexually abused a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly between 1998 and 2001.

“The victims were innocent children who have spent most of their lives with the trauma caused by the abuse alleged in this case,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “My office is committed to holding accountable anyone who abuses and takes advantage of our children, especially when they hold a position of trust.”

The charges were filed earlier this month and an arraignment has yet to be scheduled. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office did not know if Cunningham was in custody or if he had a defense attorney. Representatives for the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cunningham has been accused of assault multiple times, court records show. He first entered the priesthood in 1990 and served at Saint Christopher Catholic Church in West Covina, according to a 2017 lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

A complaint about Cunningham’s behavior and conduct with young boys was first made in 1994, according to the lawsuit filed by Pasadena attorney Anthony DeMarco, who has represented several victims accusing Cunningham of abuse. His behavior allegedly continued at Saint Mary’s, where prosecutors now say he assaulted two boys.

“At Saint Mary’s, Father Cunningham continued his practice of spending extraordinary amounts of time alone with teen boys. Taking them to the movies, often one-on-one, taking them to ice cream one-on-one. Having them in his rectory bedroom, often one-on-one. Wrestling with them and hugging them,” the suit read. “Father Cunningham would further regularly discuss sex with teens in his religious education classes.”

DeMarco also alleged that church officials have destroyed records of the initial complaints against Cunningham.

In 2004, the priest was removed from his post at Saint Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Covina, according to another lawsuit filed by DeMarco. In that suit, an unidentified plaintiff accused Cunningham of molesting him at the church when he was 12 years old. The lawsuit was later settled under undisclosed terms.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.