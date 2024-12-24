Advertisement
California

Southern California high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting two underage students

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A Southern California high school teacher has been charged with illegal sexual acts against two underage students, according to authorities.

Joshua Daniel McGinn, 41, a teacher at Charter Oak High School in Covina, faces charges including four felony counts of oral copulation on a minor, a felony count of sexual penetration by use of force, two felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one felony count of possession of child pornography, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman announced in a news release Tuesday.

A closeup of a man looking straight ahead for a police mugshot
Joshua Daniel McGinn, 41, is being held without bail.
(Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office)

“Prosecutors from our Sex Crimes Division are working tirelessly to ensure justice is served for the victims and their families,” Hochman said in the release. “We also want to encourage anyone who may have additional information or has been victimized to come forward and report information to the Covina Police Department.”

McGinn was arrested on Dec. 18 and is being held without bail, officials said. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 6. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 13 years and six months in prison.

McGinn was a teacher with the Charter Oak Unified School District. The alleged incidents occurred in 2022 and were reported to the Police Department, authorities said. No further details about the alleged victims or incidents were available.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

