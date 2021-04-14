Protesters gather by LAPD downtown headquarters in wake of Daunte Wright shooting

Protesters rallied in front of the Los Angeles Police Department’s downtown headquarters Wednesday night in the wake of the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

LAPD spokesman William Cooper said around 10 p.m. that about 100 people had gathered outside the building earlier in the evening and that police were in the process of dispersing the crowd.

He did not know whether an unlawful assembly had been declared or whether any protesters had been arrested. Video of the scene showed a police officer with a megaphone telling demonstrators to leave the area.

Protests have erupted in Minneapolis and cities across the country denouncing the death of Wright, 20, who was killed Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The city’s police chief said Monday that he believed the officer who killed Wright intended to use a Taser, not a firearm.

Officials from the Washington County attorney’s office Wednesday announced that they were charging the officer with second-degree manslaughter.

On Tuesday night, protesters gathered in downtown Sacramento to denounce the shooting before police declared an unlawful assembly.