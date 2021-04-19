Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Mayor Garcetti’s $24-million anti-poverty program would give cash to L.A. residents

Mayor Eric Garcetti
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a vaccination clinic in South Los Angeles in March.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Share

A new citywide, anti-poverty proposal by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti would give cash — strings-free — to thousands of city residents in the coming months.

Garcetti’s $24-million Basic Income Guaranteed program, which will be included in his city budget to be released Tuesday, would provide $1,000 a month to 2,000 Los Angeles families for a year. There will be no obligation on how to spend the money, according to the mayor’s office.

Progressive mayors across the country have embraced such “universal basic income” programs, which typically provide a monthly stipend to a small pool of residents. Initiatives in Stockton and Jackson, Miss., have already been launched, and other cities are exploring similar initiatives.

Already, the Los Angeles City Council has unveiled plans to spend more than $11 million in funds diverted from the Los Angeles Police Department budget on initiatives in South L.A. and the San Fernando Valley on such programs.

Advertisement

In the South L.A. district represented by Councilman Curren Price, a program will provide $1,000 per month for a year to 500 households headed by single parents. It’s expected to launch this summer.

Housing & Homelessness

L.A. plans nearly $1 billion in spending to address homelessness under Garcetti plan

David Barker, 56, is visiting with his friend living in a tent on skid row in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. David is not homeless but he works in the area. Because of the coronavirus pandemic city and county workers are working to move people living on the street inside.

Housing & Homelessness

L.A. plans nearly $1 billion in spending to address homelessness under Garcetti plan

The mayor’s proposed budget, set for release Tuesday, comes at a moment of heightened frustration over the city’s handling of homelessness.

Additional programs are being floated in the districts represented by Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Council President Nury Martinez, and Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.

A Garcetti spokesman said the $24-million allocation for a citywide program would be in addition to those proposed efforts. The mayor’s budget requires approval by the City Council.

Advertisement

The program is expected to be highlighted in Garcetti’s annual State of the City speech Monday night.

Garcetti is a member of Mayors for a Basic Guaranteed Income, which launched last year and advocates for a guaranteed income at the local, state and federal levels.

“Too many Americans are one missed paycheck away from an eviction or being unable to put food on the table — and that was true long before COVID-19,” Garcetti said in a statement when the group launched.

Politics

‘Universal basic income’ champion Michael Tubbs joins Newsom team as an advisor

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs poses for a portrait at City Hall in downtown Stockton, California, April 12, 2019.

Politics

‘Universal basic income’ champion Michael Tubbs joins Newsom team as an advisor

After a surprise defeat for a second term as mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs takes his economic agenda to the governor’s office.

Advertisement

Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn., said his group opposes such programs unless they are paid for with private dollars.

Government programs that “give away free money” discount the value of work, he said.

Opinion

Opinion: A billion dollars to help homeless people should get them into housing

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 4, 2019 - - Francisco Aldana, 30, left, fist bumps a fellow homeless man, where they live with around 25 other homeless people underneath the 405 freeway on Venice Blvd. in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. Aldana, who grew up just a few blocks away in Culver City, worked as a medical assistant before loosing his job. High rents and bad credit have made it hard for him to find an affordable place to live. "I try to do the best with what I have," Aldana said. "I'm standing on my own two feet. I just need someone to give me a chance," he concluded. The homeless refer to the area, between Tuller and Globe Avenues, as Westside Skidrow." People in the encampment range in age from early 20s to the early 60s. Homelessness jumps 12% in L.A. County, 16% in the city, leaving officials 'stunned.' In a setback for multi-million dollar efforts to reduce homelessness, the number of people on the streets and in shelters was up in double digits in 2019. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Opinion: A billion dollars to help homeless people should get them into housing

The $1 billion the mayor is spending should be directed toward permanently housing people.

“When people are employed, they develop social networks, they learn to interact with their fellow human beings,” he said. “The value of work is well documented, and just giving people free money discounts the value of being a productive member of society.”

Advertisement

Times staff writers David Zahniser and Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.

California
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement