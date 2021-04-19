Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Introducing ‘The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times’

Listen to our new daily news podcast
By Gustavo Arellano
Hey, what’s up? I’m Gustavo Arrellano, the host of a daily news podcast that will bring you the world through the eyes of the West Coast. It’s called “The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times.”

Expect award-winning reporting, hard-hitting investigations, and random randomness, from the biggest newspaper west of the Mississippi right to your ears. From farmworkers to Silicon Valley to Hollywood and car chases, we’ll give you deep dives and snippets, rants and discourse, laughers and weepers, with a diversity of voices, and a bunch of desmadre.

So join me every weekday with “The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times.” Our first episode premieres May 3. To listen and subscribe for free, find us on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.

VIDEO | 00:47
TRAILER - The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times

The Times: A daily news podcast from the Los Angeles Times. We’ll bring you the news of the world through the eyes of the West Coast, with stories you know and stories you didn’t know you needed to know.

Credits

“The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, managing producer Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen. Special thanks to Lora Victorio, Kelly Corrigan, Mary Kate Metiver, Alison Farias, Shelby Grad, Hector Becerra, Richard Hernandez, Brandon Sides, Clint Schaff, Brittany Hite, Kim Bode and Mark Potts.
Gustavo Arellano

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.

