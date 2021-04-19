Introducing ‘The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times’

Hey, what’s up? I’m Gustavo Arrellano, the host of a daily news podcast that will bring you the world through the eyes of the West Coast. It’s called “The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times.”

Expect award-winning reporting, hard-hitting investigations, and random randomness, from the biggest newspaper west of the Mississippi right to your ears. From farmworkers to Silicon Valley to Hollywood and car chases, we’ll give you deep dives and snippets, rants and discourse, laughers and weepers, with a diversity of voices, and a bunch of desmadre.

So join me every weekday with “The Times: Daily News from the L.A. Times.” Our first episode premieres May 3. To listen and subscribe for free, find us on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.

