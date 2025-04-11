Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: When the Dodgers met Trump, Val Kilmer’s debut

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Val Kilmer, Chili John’s, In-N-Out, the Dodgers, the Holy See and more in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re asking you about Val Kilmer’s first movie, the new NCAA women’s basketball champs, Trump’s tariffs and more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where a fresh batch of 10 handcrafted, riffed-from-the-headlines, California-leaning multiple-choice questions are ready to test your news knowledge recall.

This week I’m asking you to put on your thinking cap and see how much you can remember about some of the stories that caught my attention (and hopefully yours) while reading the (print and web) pages of the L.A. Times over the last week. They include the Trump tariffs, the late Val Kilmer’s film career, Laurence Fishburne’s early television career, In-N-Out Burger’s secret menu, a record-setting video-game movie debut, the Donda Academy private school, the Dodgers’ recent face time with the U.S. president, a Mark Hoppus memoir and more.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

