California

L.A. County now offering limited walk-up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at select sites

A person in a car gets a shot from a person holding a needle.
Drivers pull up to a mass vaccination site in the parking lot of the Forum in Inglewood on Jan. 19.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Walk-up appointments are being offered at Los Angeles County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites through Monday, though officials said supply will dictate how many people they can accommodate.

The slots will be open to anyone who lives or works in the county and is at least 16 years old, according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon. However, 16- and 17-year-olds will need to have a parent or guardian with them.

Here are the sites that will take those who have not booked an appointment, while supplies last:

  • Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center
    3850 E. Ave. S, Palmdale
    7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The Forum
    3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
    7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The Balboa Sports Complex
    17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino
    Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • College of the Canyons
    25000 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita
    7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cal State Northridge
    18343 Plummer Street, Northridge
    7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Eugene A. Obregon Park – Gymnasium
    4021 E. 1st St., Los Angeles
    Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Pomona Fairplex
    2370 E. Arrow Highway (Gate 15), La Verne
    7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • L.A. County Office of Education
    12830 Columbia Way, Downey
    7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County officials did not say how many spots would be available each day, and it was not immediately clear whether walk-up availability will last beyond Monday.

“Although transmission has been slowed in Los Angeles County, people are still dying every day from COVID-19,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“If you aren’t vaccinated, your chances of dying from COVID-19 is about 1 in 500. If you get vaccinated, your chances of dying from COVID-19 are less than 1 in a million. The more people vaccinated, the less deaths we will suffer. Even if you had COVID-19 and recovered, you still need to get vaccinated to have more complete and longer-lasting protection.”

To date, more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered countywide, according to figures from the California Department of Public Health.

For more information on the county’s vaccine program, visit VaccinateLAcounty.com.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

