L.A. County now offering limited walk-up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at select sites

Walk-up appointments are being offered at Los Angeles County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites through Monday, though officials said supply will dictate how many people they can accommodate.

The slots will be open to anyone who lives or works in the county and is at least 16 years old, according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon. However, 16- and 17-year-olds will need to have a parent or guardian with them.

Here are the sites that will take those who have not booked an appointment, while supplies last:

Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center

3850 E. Ave. S, Palmdale

7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



3850 E. Ave. S, Palmdale 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Balboa Sports Complex

17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino

Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. College of the Canyons

25000 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita

7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



25000 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cal State Northridge

18343 Plummer Street, Northridge

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



18343 Plummer Street, Northridge 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eugene A. Obregon Park – Gymnasium

4021 E. 1st St., Los Angeles

Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



4021 E. 1st St., Los Angeles Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pomona Fairplex

2370 E. Arrow Highway (Gate 15), La Verne

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



2370 E. Arrow Highway (Gate 15), La Verne 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. L.A. County Office of Education

12830 Columbia Way, Downey

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County officials did not say how many spots would be available each day, and it was not immediately clear whether walk-up availability will last beyond Monday.

Advertisement

“Although transmission has been slowed in Los Angeles County, people are still dying every day from COVID-19,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“If you aren’t vaccinated, your chances of dying from COVID-19 is about 1 in 500. If you get vaccinated, your chances of dying from COVID-19 are less than 1 in a million. The more people vaccinated, the less deaths we will suffer. Even if you had COVID-19 and recovered, you still need to get vaccinated to have more complete and longer-lasting protection.”

To date, more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered countywide, according to figures from the California Department of Public Health.

For more information on the county’s vaccine program, visit VaccinateLAcounty.com.