California

One dead, four injured in Gaslamp Quarter shooting in San Diego; suspect in custody

Police at the scene of a shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter
Police investigate shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.
(OnScene.TV)
By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

One person was killed and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire late Thursday night in San Diego’s popular Gaslamp Quarter, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and J Street, and possibly “a few other locations” along Fifth Avenue, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Investigators were still sorting out what happened, he said.

One person died at the scene, while medics took three others to hospitals, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said. A fourth injured person was treated and released at the scene, though it was unclear if that person suffered a gunshot wound.

Footage from OnScene TV showed the victim’s body covered by a white sheet near an entrance of the Pendry San Diego hotel. Three other people were shot about a block away, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody a couple of blocks from there, according to police dispatch traffic.

No other details were immediately available.

Updates

7:06 AM, Apr. 23, 2021: This story was updated with additional details.

California
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

