One dead, four injured in Gaslamp Quarter shooting in San Diego; suspect in custody

One person was killed and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire late Thursday night in San Diego’s popular Gaslamp Quarter, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and J Street, and possibly “a few other locations” along Fifth Avenue, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Investigators were still sorting out what happened, he said.

One person died at the scene, while medics took three others to hospitals, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said. A fourth injured person was treated and released at the scene, though it was unclear if that person suffered a gunshot wound.

Advertisement

Footage from OnScene TV showed the victim’s body covered by a white sheet near an entrance of the Pendry San Diego hotel. Three other people were shot about a block away, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody a couple of blocks from there, according to police dispatch traffic.

No other details were immediately available.