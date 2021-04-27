Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Gunman kills 2 in L.A., including man in Starbucks drive-through; police pursuit leads to Fullerton

A white SUV is boxed in by police vehicles on the freeway and police are standing nearby.
An investigation is underway after a suspect wanted in three drive-by shootings, two deadly, near downtown Los Angeles led police on a pursuit and became boxed in on the westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton.
(KTLA)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
A series of drive-by shootings early Tuesday near Exposition Park left two people dead and the suspected gunman leading police on a pursuit to Orange County, authorities said.

The man, whom police did not identify, opened fire in a “random” shooting, Los Angeles police Officer Jin Cho said.

“He sped away and was involved in a shooting in two other locations,” Cho said.

Two people were killed, including a man who was sitting in his vehicle in a Starbucks drive-through, and a third motorist was injured, Fox11 reported. The shootings are all connected, authorities said.

After the shootings, the suspect led police on a pursuit to Orange County, where he eventually was stopped on the 91 Freeway, according to news reports.

An SUV is partially covered by sheets and surrounded by yellow police tape on a street.
On Tuesday, a gunman was accused of three drive-by shootings in Los Angeles, including at 7th and Figueroa streets in downtown L.A.
(KTLA)

A line of police cruisers followed the driver of a white SUV toward the eastbound 60 Freeway, video showed. The pursuit, which at times was slow, lasted nearly three hours.

Authorities boxed in the vehicle about 3:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton, according to news reports. Officers used a loudspeaker to order the suspect to surrender, but he refused to comply. Police then poured in tear gas to flush the man out of the vehicle.

The man had a gunshot wound, but it was not immediately clear whether it was self-inflicted.

Both directions of the 91 Freeway through Fullerton between Raymond Avenue and East Street are closed to traffic while authorities investigate.

City News Service contributed to this report. This is a developing story.

