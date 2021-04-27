Gunman kills 2 in L.A., including man in Starbucks drive-through; police pursuit leads to Fullerton

A series of drive-by shootings early Tuesday near Exposition Park left two people dead and the suspected gunman leading police on a pursuit to Orange County, authorities said.

The man, whom police did not identify, opened fire in a “random” shooting, Los Angeles police Officer Jin Cho said.

“He sped away and was involved in a shooting in two other locations,” Cho said.

Two people were killed, including a man who was sitting in his vehicle in a Starbucks drive-through, and a third motorist was injured, Fox11 reported. The shootings are all connected, authorities said.

After the shootings, the suspect led police on a pursuit to Orange County, where he eventually was stopped on the 91 Freeway, according to news reports.

On Tuesday, a gunman was accused of three drive-by shootings in Los Angeles, including at 7th and Figueroa streets in downtown L.A. (KTLA)

A line of police cruisers followed the driver of a white SUV toward the eastbound 60 Freeway, video showed. The pursuit, which at times was slow, lasted nearly three hours.

Authorities boxed in the vehicle about 3:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton, according to news reports. Officers used a loudspeaker to order the suspect to surrender, but he refused to comply. Police then poured in tear gas to flush the man out of the vehicle.

The man had a gunshot wound, but it was not immediately clear whether it was self-inflicted.

Both directions of the 91 Freeway through Fullerton between Raymond Avenue and East Street are closed to traffic while authorities investigate.

City News Service contributed to this report. This is a developing story.

