California

11 injured as small plane crashes into warehouse near Fullerton airport, catches fire

A smoking hole was seen in a warehouse near Fullerton Municipal Airport after the crash of a small plane.
(KTLA)
By Clara Harter
 and Ruben Vives
Eleven people were injured when a small plane crashed into a commercial warehouse near Fullerton Municipal Airport and started a fire, officials said.

The plane crash was reported in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 people inside the building, according to the Fullerton Police Department. The crash took place around half a mile away from the Fullerton Airport.

As of 3:25 p.m., 11 people had been treated for injuries, said Fullerton Police Dept. Lt. Tim Kandler.

Firefighters respond to plane crash near the Fullerton Airport on Thursday afternoon.
(KTLA)

Helicopter footage captured by ABC7 showed dark plumes of smoke rising from the aircraft, which was crashed on top of a large commercial warehouse. Multiple fire crews were on scene working to extinguish the blaze, the station reported.

Information was not immediately available on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

CaliforniaBreaking News
