California

Man found dead along border wall near Otay Mesa

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
SOUTH COUNTY —

A Border Patrol agent found a man’s body along a U.S.-Mexico border wall near Otay Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

The agent, who was patrolling the area, came across the unidentified man about 7 a.m.

The Border Patrol summoned the county medical examiner’s office and the Sheriff’s Department to investigate the death.

No further information was immediately available.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

