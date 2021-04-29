Man found dead along border wall near Otay Mesa
SOUTH COUNTY —
A Border Patrol agent found a man’s body along a U.S.-Mexico border wall near Otay Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.
The agent, who was patrolling the area, came across the unidentified man about 7 a.m.
The Border Patrol summoned the county medical examiner’s office and the Sheriff’s Department to investigate the death.
No further information was immediately available.
