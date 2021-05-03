Jenner says it ‘just isn’t fair’ for transgender girls to play in women’s sports

Caitlyn Jenner says that allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports at school “just isn’t fair.”

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as transgender in 2015 and is now running for California governor, made the comment Saturday, calling the issue “a question of fairness.”

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner told a TMZ reporter during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

It was Jenner’s first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in this fall’s recall election. Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or to receive certain medical treatment.

That has sparked a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.

Jenner, a Republican, supported former President Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.

Many trans rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.