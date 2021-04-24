Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

LGBTQ activists not excited by Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign for California governor

Caitlyn Jenner, who supported Trump in 2016, is running for California governor as a Republican.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision via Associated Press)
By DAVID CRARY
Associated Press
Share

Though Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most famous transgender people in America, the announcement of her candidacy for California governor was greeted hostilely by one of the state’s largest LGBTQ-rights groups and by many trans activists around the country.

“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” tweeted the group, Equality California. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.”

Jenner — the former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV personality — is a Republican and supported Trump in 2016. She later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people, but has failed to convince many trans-rights advocates that she is a major asset to their cause.

“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” tweeted trans activist Charlotte Clymer. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”

Advertisement

Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and professor at Barnard College, appeared on multiple episodes of Jenner’s TV show, “I Am Cait” and considers her a friend. But she’s not an admirer of Jenner’s politics.

California

Newsom recall gives Antonio Villaraigosa risky road to political comeback. Will he take it?

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JUNE 19: Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom walk out to speak at a press conference in front of Homegirl Cafe on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

California

Newsom recall gives Antonio Villaraigosa risky road to political comeback. Will he take it?

The former L.A. mayor has criticized the recall effort targeting his 2018 gubernatorial foe, Gavin Newsom. But he hasn’t publicly ruled out a run.

“I wish her well personally,” Boylan said via email. “But I can’t see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”

Wyatt Ronan of the Human Rights Campaign, a major national LGBTQ-rights organization, said Jenner “is not the leader California needs.”

“Her support of Donald Trump, the most virulent and vocal anti-LGBTQ president in American history, and her decision to hire Trump’s inner circle for her campaign are just two examples why,” he said.

David Badash, editor of an LGBTQ-oriented news and opinion site called The New Civil Rights Movement, noted that Jenner’s campaign website outlined no policy positions and offered two options to those visiting the site: “Shop” and “Donate.”

Badash questioned why Jenner would run as a Republican at a time when GOP legislators in more than 20 states have been pushing bills aimed at curtailing transgender youths’ ability to play school sports and receive gender-affirming medical care.

Some activists found reason to welcome Jenner’s announcement, saying it was further evidence that transgender Americans are running for office more frequently.

Advertisement

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen of the National Center for Transgender Equality Action Fund noted that in the 2020 election, Sarah McBride of Maryland became the first openly trans person elected to a state Senate seat and Stephanie Byers of Kansas became the first openly trans Native American elected to a state legislature.

California

Column: In recall of governor, is California GOP smoking an exploding cigar?

FAIR OAKS, CA - JANUARY 19, 2021: Not far form Gov. Gavin Newsom's home, opponents are asking for signatures for the "Recall Gavin Newsom" campaign on January 19, 2021 in Fair Oaks, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: In recall of governor, is California GOP smoking an exploding cigar?

I still don’t think Newsom will be recalled, although I’m not putting money on it just yet. But I’ll wager a roll of pesos that the ultimate loser will, again, be the Republican Party.

More Coverage

GOP has unique edge in Newsom recall election — a lower bar to the governor’s post

In Vermont, Christine Hallquist won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2018, but lost the general election to incumbent Republican Phil Scott.

“Voters want leaders who will deliver results for their communities, no matter who they are,” Heng-Lehtinen said.

Advertisement

Attorney Sasha Buchert, co-director of the Transgender Rights Project at the LGBTQ-rights group Lambda Legal, said when the public sees transgender people in public life it “serves to expand public awareness of the reality and diversity of trans lives.”

“It matters to us what policies candidates support — and what their track record might be — on a full range of issues, not just trans rights and inclusion,” Buchert added. “That is the lens one should always use in evaluating any candidate, including Caitlyn Jenner.”

CaliforniaWorld & Nation

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement