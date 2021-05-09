LAPD issues tactical alert to break up punk show in Cypress Park; revelers set off fireworks, disrupt traffic

Los Angeles police issued a citywide tactical alert to disperse a large crowd that gathered at a punk show in Cypress Park on Saturday night, with some revelers setting off fireworks while others disrupted traffic.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made, authorities said.

Police responded to the 2000 block of North Figueroa Street around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a large crowd setting up for a possible party, said Officer William Cooper, a police spokesman. They found people trying to set up a stage of some sort, he said. A tactical alert was broadcast for extra officers to respond and help disperse the crowd, he said.

Police estimated about 100 to 200 people had gathered, although video of the show posted to social media showed a crowd of about 1,000 people or more. A band could be seen playing while people set off fireworks.

The event took place in Egret Park, which is next to an overpass, and some of the partygoers reportedly spilled onto the freeway, disrupting traffic. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the transition road from the northbound 110 to the northbound 5 after about 75 juveniles were seen walking on the road around 9:30 p.m., said Officer Moises Marroquin.