3 arrested in vandalism of Chauvin defense witness’ old home in Northern California

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the onetime Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism and conspiracy. They were cited and released, Santa Rosa police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday.

Authorities say the three splashed pig’s blood on the house’s front porch and left a pig’s head. After targeting the home on April 17, the women also smeared pig’s blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading, “Oink Oink,” police said. They have also been charged with that vandalism, Kucker said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the women have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Kucker said detectives believe there are additional suspects and are asking the community to help identify them.

The home in the city north of San Francisco once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the murder trial against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified that he believed Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter.