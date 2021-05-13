Time’s running out — today — on a $26-million lottery ticket sold in Norwalk

Someone’s luck is about to run out.

A winning lottery ticket worth $26 million sold in the fall in Norwalk expires Thursday, according to California Lottery officials. If no one steps up, the prize will become one of the five largest SuperLotto Plus jackpots to go unclaimed in more than 20 years.

The ticket was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store at 10602 E. Imperial Highway for the Nov. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13 and the mega number was 10.

“There’s no confirmed winner at this moment,” said Jorge de la Cruz, a spokesperson for the California Lottery. “The ticket is still unclaimed,” although the Norwalk store where the ticket was sold received a $130,000 bonus.

Jackpots must be claimed within 180 days from the winning draw date — a deadline that’s rapidly approaching for the $26-million prize.

If the winning ticket isn’t claimed by the May 13 cutoff, the cash value of $19.7 million will be transferred to California public schools, according to a California Lottery news release. A person who thinks they have the winning ticket can fill out a claim form online, in person or by mail (postmarked May 13), officials said.

Winners typically don’t let prizes of this magnitude slip away, De La Cruz said.

“For jackpots to not be claimed is uncommon,” he said. “It’s actually very uncommon.”

It has happened, though. Most recently, the winner of a $63-million SuperLotto Plus jackpot from 2015 never stepped up, according to De La Cruz.

There have been three other pots of $20 million or more in the California Lottery that haven’t been claimed since 1997, not counting the current one.