California

Two men drown at swimming hole in western Sierra

VIDEO | 00:36
Video: CHP chopper joins effort to recover drowning victims at God’s Bath swimming hole

Emergency teams were working to recover the body of the second of two men who drowned Friday in a swimming hole in the Western Sierra.

By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Two men drowned in a swimming hole in the western Sierra on Friday, authorities said.

A passerby called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to report a drowning at God’s Bath in the Tuolumne River canyon shortly before 2 p.m., said Deputy Nicco Sandelin, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s search and rescue and dive teams, aided by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, responded and pulled one man‘s body from the water. A second man‘s body was recovered Saturday morning, Sandelin said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released pending the notification of their family members.

Authorities had initially thought there were three victims, but after interviewing witnesses, they determined there were two, Sandelin said. Information has been slow to come due to the remote location and lack of cellphone service there, he said.

The swimming hole is along the Clavey River, which is considered one of California’s most remote and wildest waterways. It can be dangerous, particularly in the spring when the river is swollen with snowmelt.

“In the late spring and early summer, you have the snowpack from the higher elevations that’s melting off,” Sandelin said. “It increases the water flow exponentially and it also decreases the temperature of the water significantly. So although the surface may appear nice and calm, the current underneath the surface, the undertow, is moving at a really high rate of speed, making it extremely difficult even for the most experienced swimmers.”

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

