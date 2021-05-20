Fire in Santa Barbara triggers evacuation of TV newsroom, residents

A fast-moving vegetation fire broke out Thursday night in the city of Santa Barbara, forcing evacuations of a television newsroom and the surrounding neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said the Loma fire, currently about 20 acres, was reported at 8:55 p.m. on the hillside between Miramonte Drive and Loma Alta Drive, near the television newsroom of KEYT.

Officials were evacuating the newsroom and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods. The Santa Barbara Police Department posted on Twitter that evacuation orders had been issued from the 900 block of Miramonte Drive to Weldon Road, including Isleta Avenue, Arroyo Avenue and Weldon Road. Evacuations were also issued for Loma Alta Drive between San Andres Street and Weldon Road.

The fire is wind-driven and burning uphill, Eliason said. It was at 0% containment as of 10:30 p.m.

