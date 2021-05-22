The project to replace Los Angeles’ historic 6th Street Bridge is well on its way to reality.

The new span that crosses the 101 Freeway and Los Angeles River will feature 10 lighted sets of arches forming a “Ribbon of Light” along the viaduct.

Sunset doesn’t stop work on the 6th Street Bridge replacement project on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It stretches across 18 sets of railroad tracks as well as a new 12-acre park with access to the river, and will feature 10-foot-wide bicycle lanes in both directions.

The 6th Street Viaduct Replacement Project replaces the original structure built in 1932. The new structure will reconnect the downtown Arts District and historic Boyle Heights.

The $588-million project is being funded by the Federal Highway Administration, the state of California and the city. It’s scheduled for completion in summer 2022.

A bird’s-eye view of one section of the partially rebuilt bridge. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Erecting each arch requires 260 cubic yards — about 65 truckloads — of concrete. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A construction worker walks atop an arch of the new bridge at sunset on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Construction workers build a wooden framework for a section of an arch at dusk on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A construction worker carries a coil of cable on his shoulder. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Workers build wooden framework on one arch of the bridge on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of construction on the new 6th Street Bridge on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Traffic on the 101 Freeway whizzes by below as work continues on the new bridge on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of the section of the bridge spanning the 101 Freeway on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Work on the bridge continues at sunset on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Workers build the framework for the section of the bridge crossing the L.A. River on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Wooden framework supports an arch during construction of the new bridge. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets as work continues on the new 6th Street Bridge on April 15, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Artist’s rendering of the new 6th Street Bridge. (Michael Maltzan Architecture)

