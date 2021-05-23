Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Nearly 150 arrested after TikTok birthday invite draws raucous crowd in Huntington Beach

By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Nearly 150 people were arrested in Huntington Beach on Saturday after a man’s TikTok video inviting people to his birthday party went viral and the city was overrun with unruly revelers, prompting authorities to issue an emergency overnight curfew, police said.

The event, dubbed Adrian’s kickback, drew at least 2,500 people, who initially gathered at the beach and then moved to the downtown area, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Some people allegedly threw bottles, rocks and fireworks at police officers, prompting a request for assistance from other agencies, according to the Police Department. More than 150 officers from virtually all agencies in Orange County responded, police said. They had been standing by after police became aware of the social media posting earlier in the week.

Police declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area at 7:13 p.m. and put the curfew in effect at 11:30 p.m. for everyone in the area of Beach Boulevard to Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway to Yorktown Avenue. The curfew expired at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The charges for the 121 adults and 28 juveniles taken into custody included vandalism, failure to disperse, curfew violations and fireworks offenses, police said.

No significant injuries were reported, but multiple downtown businesses and police vehicles were vandalized, along with a lifeguard tower, police said.

Huntington Beach’s pier district has been the site of wild parties and unrest.

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

