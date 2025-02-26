Huntington Park City Hall and mayor’s home raided by law enforcement as part of corruption probe

Law enforcement officers are executing a series of search warrants in Huntington Park that includes City Hall and the homes of current and former council members as part of a corruption probe, according to government and law enforcement sources.

The search warrants appear to be carried out by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson with the office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted on Facebook show police tape blocking the entrance to Huntington Park City Hall and a white van in the parking lot. A Huntington Park City Hall source, who could not be identified because they were not authorized to speak about the investigation, said that the warrants were served at the homes of Mayor Karina Macias and Councilmember Eduardo “Eddie” Martinez.

Advertisement

Macias did not immediately respond to a request for comment by text message or phone.

The source said the homes of at least two former council members were also targeted. A law enforcement source said the investigation appears to revolve around the alleged misuse of public funds related to a town project of a regional aquatic center. Investigators, the source said, are looking at public funds, contractors and documents related to the project.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.