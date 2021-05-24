Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

L.A. River to reopen for kayaking and fishing on Memorial Day

The Los Angeles River
A cyclist rides along the Los Angeles River in South Gate.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila Miller 
The recreation zones at the Los Angeles River will reopen in time for Memorial Day, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said Monday.

From May 31 through Sept. 30, the Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones will be open daily, sunrise to sunset, for kayaking, fishing, walking and birdwatching.

Officials said a limited number of private kayak vendors will offer guided tours and rentals. Kayakers are asked to wear a helmet and personal flotation device.

Solar-powered water-quality beacons have been installed along the river at kayaking entry points; green stands for “safe,” yellow stands for “safe, but take precautions,” and red stands for “do not kayak.”

“This does not mean we can let our guard down and stop thinking about our own health and safety and that of the river,” L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said in a statement.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

