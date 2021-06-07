Photos: The road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who lay dying in his mother’s arms on the 55 Freeway in Orange last month in what officials have called a road rage incident.
Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa on Sunday. The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that the agency expects the pair will be charged with murder.
Eriz and Lee were being held in county jail on $1-million bail each. They are scheduled to be in court Tuesday.
