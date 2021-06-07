Photos: The road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who lay dying in his mother’s arms on the 55 Freeway in Orange last month in what officials have called a road rage incident.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa on Sunday. The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that the agency expects the pair will be charged with murder.

Eriz and Lee were being held in county jail on $1-million bail each. They are scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

A photograph of 6-year-old Aiden Leos covers his memorial service program. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Victor Flores, 6, of Orange, walks alone clutching a Pokemon card for comfort, ahead of his family at a memorial for Aiden Leos in Orange. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Alexis Cloonan, left, Aiden Leos’s sister, Carole Ybanez, friend of Alexis’s mother, listen to OC Supervisor Don Wagner speak at a press conference on the freeway shooting. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Ybanez, top, consoles her cousin, Alexis Cloonan, Aiden Leos’s sister, after Alexis spoke at a press conference on the freeway shooting. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A sign sits amidst a growing makeshift memorial on the Walnut Ave. overpass of the 55 Freeway in Orange. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Family members grieve as the casket of 6-year-old Aiden Leos is put into a hearse after the funeral service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Family members console each other as the casket of 6-year-old Aiden Leos is put into the hearse after a funeral service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Albert Lamonte helps his son, Marcel Lamonte, 2, of Huntington Beach, place flowers and a pinwheel at a growing makeshift memorial fore Aiden Leos in Orange. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of a growing makeshift memorial of balloons, toys, cards and candles to remember Aiden Leos in Orange. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

George Aguilar prays with his sons, Jackson, 7, and Jacob, 11, of Anaheim, as they place flowers on a growing memorial in Orange. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

David Galazyn and his two boys, Clark, 4, left, and Lewis, 2, peer through the fence on the E.Walnut Ave. overpass to the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway at Chapman Avenue near where Aiden Leos was shot. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

An investigator photographs the scene on the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway at Chapman Avenue where a 6-year-old boy Aiden Leos was fatally shot. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Law enforcement officials conduct an investigation on the northbound 55 Freeway near Chapman after the shooting. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A bullet hole can be seen in the trunk of the car Aiden Leos was a riding in. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)