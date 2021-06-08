Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Border Patrol agents find 5-year-old girl dropped alone at U.S.-Mexico wall

VIDEO | 00:34
Guatemalan girl, 5, dropped alone at border in San Ysidro

U.S. Border Patrol supplied this footage of a 5-year-old Guatemalan girl running along the border wall about 10:45 a.m. Monday. The agency said someone dropped off the child alone at the end of a wall just west of San Ysidro Point of Entry.

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO —

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 5-year-old Guatemalan girl running along the border wall in San Ysidro after she’d been dropped off alone, the agency said Tuesday.

About 10:45 a.m. Monday, agents spotted someone leaving the child at the end of a border wall just west of the San Ysidro Point of Entry, the agency said in a news release.

The girl walked north along the Tijuana River channel into the United States, the agency said. Surveillance video shows the girl running along the wall, her ponytail swinging.

Border Patrol agents picked her up and brought her back to a nearby station. The little girl told them her parents were in the United States, but she did not have contact information for them.

She also told agents that her 7-year-old cousin was still in Mexico with an unidentified man.

The agency said it contacted both the Guatemalan and Mexican consulates.

“Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in the news release. “Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her.”

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

